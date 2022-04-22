Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

