AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $7.29. AlloVir shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 885,061 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $354.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.62.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,542 shares of company stock valued at $608,307 over the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after buying an additional 354,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,716,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 228,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

