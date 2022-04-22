AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of AMC Entertainment worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 91.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.46.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

