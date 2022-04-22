American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $147.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.08.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

