Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 25,648 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 530,940 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 404,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,945 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

