Andrew J. Mclean Sells 24,958 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AEO opened at $17.00 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 583,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 172,020 shares in the last quarter.
AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
