Andrew J. Mclean Sells 24,958 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AEO opened at $17.00 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 583,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 172,020 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.