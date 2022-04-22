Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $59.19

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.19, but opened at $61.39. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 26,644 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.