Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $59.19

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.19, but opened at $61.39. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 26,644 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.