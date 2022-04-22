Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.69

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 27401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 451,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.