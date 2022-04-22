Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,418 shares during the period. Apple comprises 12.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $883,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

