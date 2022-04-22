Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Iowa State Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 67,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 775,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 742,022 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

