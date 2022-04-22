Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,535 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,433,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

