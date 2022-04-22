Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,299,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,905,180 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Apple worth $8,931,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

