Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,179 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $262,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

