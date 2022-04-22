Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

