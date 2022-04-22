Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $25.26

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.26, but opened at $31.99. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 81,725 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

The firm has a market cap of $595.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

