ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $617.15, but opened at $646.50. ASML shares last traded at $641.70, with a volume of 16,467 shares traded.
The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS.
ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.00.
The firm has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $639.46 and a 200-day moving average of $721.66.
About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
