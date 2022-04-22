Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after buying an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after buying an additional 113,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

