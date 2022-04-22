Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $75.79

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.79, but opened at $79.44. Autoliv shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 7,155 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

