Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

