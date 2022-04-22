Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

