Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avista were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.