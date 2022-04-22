AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AZZ were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 109.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 12.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

