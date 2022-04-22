Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

BADFF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

