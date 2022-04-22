Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $51.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 117,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

