Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Gap Up to $51.28

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $53.40. Belden shares last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 402 shares.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

