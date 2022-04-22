Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.04 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.