Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

