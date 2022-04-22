Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,438 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $331.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.92 and a 200-day moving average of $254.25. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $79,518,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in McKesson by 231.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.