C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $947.74 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,268 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $947,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average is $310.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.45.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.