Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $12,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBT opened at $70.25 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

