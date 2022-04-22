Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.