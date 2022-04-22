Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

