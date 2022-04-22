Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.27. Cano Health shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 74,965 shares.

CANO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at $2,544,000. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Cano Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 501,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cano Health by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

