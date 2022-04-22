Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.07

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.07 and last traded at C$7.14, with a volume of 961287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.84.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

