Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $592,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

