Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

