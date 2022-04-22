Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $2,049,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.