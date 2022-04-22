Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 533 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,978,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,433,913,000 after acquiring an additional 227,535 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 192,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 92,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,228,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

