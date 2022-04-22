CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT Lowered to $100.00

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.06.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.