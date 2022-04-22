Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$21.91 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$23.13. The stock has a market cap of C$43.72 billion and a PE ratio of 81.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

