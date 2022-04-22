Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.