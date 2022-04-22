Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,978,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,433,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,535 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 192,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 92,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.