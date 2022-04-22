CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.75 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

