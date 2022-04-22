Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Cut to €10.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRZBY. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.46) to €7.80 ($8.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

