Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after buying an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $9,004,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,063,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 530,913 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 397,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

