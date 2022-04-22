Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,857 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 170,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94.

