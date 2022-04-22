Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,794 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.16% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $21.05 on Friday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

