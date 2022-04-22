Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($88.17) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($75.27) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

