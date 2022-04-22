Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 169,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

