Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Conformis worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Conformis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

